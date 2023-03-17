Union africaine : Le Caire remporte la bataille des think-tanks
OFFRE SPECIALE
-15% sur votre abonnement annuel
Offre valable pour les nouveaux abonnés jusqu'au 17/03/2023
Créez une veille sur les mots-clés cités dans cet article
- EGYPTE
- African Capacity Building Foundation
- Ahmed Abdel-Latif
- Bankole Adeoye
- Banque africaine de développement
- Banque mondiale
- Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding
- Eugenia Kayitesi
- Hamdi Loza
- Institute for Peace and Security Studies
- Institute for Security Studies
- Institute of Policy Analysis and Research-Rwanda
- International Development Research Centre
- Lettie Longwe
- Nations unies
- NeTT4Peace
- Organisation mondiale du commerce
- Paul-Simon Handy
- Programme des Nations unies pour le développement
- Sameh Choukri
- Union africaine