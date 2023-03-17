Votre compte a bien été créé.
Comment Sissi réinvestit l'Afrique

Le Sahel dans la tornade djihadiste

Makhzen, Inc. : l'entourage de Mohammed VI toujours plus prospère dans les affaires

EGYPTE

Union africaine : Le Caire remporte la bataille des think-tanks

EGYPTE

La guerre civile en Libye et la chute du régime d'Omar el-Béchir au Soudan ont obligé l'Egypte à se réinvestir en Afrique, bien au-delà de la question du partage des eaux du Nil qui, jusqu'alors, était le seul dossier africain qui accaparait Le Caire (voir notre feuilleton sur le barrage de la Renaissance). Sous l'égide du président Abdelfattah al-Sissi, la diplomatie égyptienne a remobilisé son vaste réseau diplomatique sur le continent, fort de 45 ambassades, et multiplie les projets de coopération militaire, hydraulique et économique en Afrique de l'Est et Afrique centrale, sans jamais perdre de vue la question, brûlante, du barrage éthiopien de la Renaissance.
Objet d'intenses tractations, la direction du nouveau réseau de think-tanks censé épauler le travail de Bankole Adeoye, le commissaire à la paix et la sécurité de l'Union africaine, a été attribuée au Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding, affilié au ministère égyptien des affaires étrangères. [...] (480 mots)
Edition du 17/03/2023 Lecture 2 minutes
Diplomatie

Diplomatie

